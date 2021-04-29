Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Navigator Holdings Ltd.'s (NYSE:NVGS) future prospects. Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The US$603m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$443k on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Navigator Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the American Oil and Gas analysts is that Navigator Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$64m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 85% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:NVGS Earnings Per Share Growth April 29th 2021

Underlying developments driving Navigator Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Navigator Holdings is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Navigator Holdings' case is 84%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

