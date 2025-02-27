Navigator Holdings Ltd. Scheduled to Release 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

Navigator Gas will release its 2024 financial results on March 12, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Navigator Gas) announced that it will release its financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2024, on March 12, 2025, before the New York markets open. The company's management will hold a Zoom conference call and presentation at 10:00 A.M. E.D.T. that same day to discuss the results. Participants can register for the call via a provided link or join by phone. Navigator Gas operates the largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers globally, specializing in the transportation of petrochemical gases, and plays a crucial role in the liquefied gas supply chain. The presentation will also be available for replay on their website after the event.

Potential Positives

Navigator Holdings Ltd. will be releasing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, which is a significant event for investors and analysts monitoring the company's performance.

The company hosts a Zoom conference call and slide presentation on the same day as the results release, indicating transparency and a commitment to engaging with stakeholders.

Navigator Gas continues to position itself as a global leader in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gas, with a fleet that underscores its operational capacity and importance in the supply chain.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide specific insights or anticipations regarding financial performance may lead to investor uncertainty.

Announcement of the earnings release does not include any preliminary performance indicators, which could suggest lack of confidence in positive results.

Holding a conference call may imply the company's need to engage directly with investors to address potential concerns or clarify results, reflecting a possible lack of transparency in its usual communications.

FAQ

When will Navigator Gas release its financial results?

Navigator Gas will release its financial results on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, before market opening in New York.

How can I join the Navigator Gas conference call?

Participants can join the conference call through the Zoom link or by phone using specific dial-in numbers.

What is the purpose of the Zoom conference call?

The Zoom conference call will discuss the financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be available on Navigator Gas’ website under Financials and Quarterly Results in the Investors Centre section.

What type of carriers does Navigator Gas operate?

Navigator Gas operates the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, specializing in transporting petrochemical gases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $NVGS stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces today that it will release its results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, before markets open in New York, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.





The same day, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. E.D.T., the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.







Zoom Conference Call Details







Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:







https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Gd8oFwFIQmSul8A6ccRgIg









Or join by phone:







United States: +1 929 436 2866





United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830





For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:







International Dial-in numbers







Webinar ID: 815 7228 9717





Passcode: 365634





The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator Gas’ website (



www.navigatorgas.com



) under Financials and Quarterly Results in the Investors Centre section.







About Navigator Gas







Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 58 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 27 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.





Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.







For media inquiries or further information, please contact:







Alexander Walster





Head of ESG & Communications





Email:



communications@navigatorgas.com







Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK





Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052 , +44 (0)20 7045 4114





Navigator Gas Investor Relations





Email:



investorrelations@navigatorgas.com



,



randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com











333 Clay Street, Suite 2400, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002





Tel: +1 713 373 6197 , +44 (0)20 7340 4850





Investor Relations / Media Advisors





Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis





Capital Link – New York





Tel: +1-212-661-7566





Email:



navigatorgas@capitallink.com







Category: Financial



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.