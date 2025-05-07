Navigator Holdings Ltd. Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Commitment to Environmental Responsibility and Corporate Governance

Navigator Gas releases its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting efforts in environmental impact reduction and corporate governance.

Navigator Holdings Ltd., known as Navigator Gas, has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to sustainable operations. The report details various initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact, enhancing diversity, and upholding corporate governance standards. Key highlights include significant investments in energy efficiency technologies, collaborations for CO2 transportation, and the expansion of the Morgan’s Point Terminal to improve export capacity and facilitate reduced emissions. CEO Mads Peter Zacho emphasizes the importance of sustainability in their long-term strategy, noting the advancements made in fuel efficiency and partnerships. The report is available on their website and reflects Navigator Gas' goal of creating a sustainable future while maintaining financial strength.

Publication of the 2024 Sustainability Report highlights Navigator Gas' commitment to sustainable operations and corporate governance.

Significant investments in energy efficiency technologies demonstrate the company's proactive approach to reducing environmental impact.

Partnerships and collaborations, such as those with Azane Fuel Solutions and Ten08, underscore Navigator Gas' engagement in innovative decarbonization efforts.

The expansion of Morgan’s Point Terminal is set to increase export capacity and introduce capabilities for connecting seagoing vessels to onshore power, contributing to reduced emissions.

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements that involve many risks and uncertainties, indicating potential instability and unpredictability in the company's future operations and economic performance.



The company faces challenges in maintaining high standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct, as it acknowledges efforts to improve the visibility of potential sustainability risks within its supply chain, which may imply existing deficiencies.



The need for significant investments in energy efficiency technologies raises concerns about the company's ongoing financial commitments and reliance on possibly unproven technologies to achieve sustainability goals.

What is the focus of Navigator Gas' 2024 Sustainability Report?

The report highlights Navigator Gas' commitment to sustainable operations, reducing environmental impact, and enhancing corporate governance.

Where can I find the 2024 Sustainability Report for Navigator Gas?

The report is available on the Navigator Gas website under the 'Investors Centre' section in 'Financials' and 'Annual Reports'.

What key investments is Navigator Gas making for sustainability?

Navigator Gas is investing in energy efficiency technologies like anti-fouling hull coatings, digitalisation, and fuel optimisation.

How does Navigator Gas improve diversity and inclusion?

The company is focused on enhancing gender balance and providing training and professional development for its staff.

What are the future plans for Navigator Gas regarding sustainability?

Navigator Gas aims to capitalize on energy transition opportunities and expand low-carbon infrastructure for long-term success.

LONDON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report.





, which is available on our website in the ‘Investors Centre’ section under ‘Financials’ then ‘Annual Reports’, provides a comprehensive overview of our continued commitment to sustainable operations. It details Navigator Gas’ efforts to reduce its environmental impact, improve diversity, and implement high standards of corporate governance by conducting our business responsibly and ethically.





Some highlights from our 2024 Sustainability Report include:







The significant investments we are making in energy efficiency technologies, such as anti-fouling hull coatings, propeller boss cap fins, trim optimisation, digitalisation, fuel optimisation and alignment with industry decarbonisation frameworks.



The progress we are making in several partnerships and collaborations, including Azane Fuel Solutions, Ten08 blue ammonia and projects around CO2 transportation.



Our Morgan’s Point Terminal expansion, leading to an increased export capacity with plans to introduce capabilities to connect seagoing vessels to onshore power (cold ironing) to further reduce fuel consumption and consequent emissions whilst alongside.



Our ability to maintain our financial strength and profitability whilst investing in low-carbon infrastructure.



The approach we have taken towards improving gender balance, training and professional development of our seagoing and shore-based staff, occupational health, safety and wellbeing.



How we maintain and uphold high standards of business integrity and ethical conduct, both within Navigator Gas, and the efforts we are making to improve the visibility of potential sustainability risks within our supply chain.









Mads Peter Zacho, CEO of Navigator Gas, commented:









“At Navigator, sustainability is integral to our long-term business strategy and vision. 2024 has been a year of continued progress. I’m proud of the headway we have made in improving fuel efficiency across the fleet, our collaborations through partnerships such as Azane Fuel Solutions, Ten08 and BlueStreak. It is my firm belief that capitalising on the opportunities that the energy transition presents to us is going to be a key driver of our continued success. Our team has compiled this comprehensive report, outlining our key activities supported with data, and I hope that you enjoy reading it.”









About Navigator Gas







Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 59 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 28 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.





Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.







For media enquiries or further information, please contact:







Alexander Walster





Head of ESG & Communications





Email:



communications@navigatorgas.com







Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK





Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052, +44 (0)20 7045 4114





Navigator Gas Investor Relations





Email:



investorrelations@navigatorgas.com



,



randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com







333 Clay Street, Suite 2400, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002





Tel: +1 713 373 6197, +44 (0)20 7340 4850





Investor Relations / Media Advisors





Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis





Capital Link – New York





Tel: +1-212-661-7566





Email:



navigatorgas@capitallink.com









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto, including statements relating to Navigator Gas’ strategy for sustainability.





In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.





In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “seek,” “target,” “aim,” “become,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue,” “scheduled,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.





These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the periodic reports Navigator Gas files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.





We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock.





