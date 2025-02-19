Navigator Holdings Ltd. Completes Acquisition of First Vessel in Strategic Expansion of Ethylene Export Capacity

Navigator Gas acquires its first of three ethylene carriers to enhance export capacity, financed through a facility agreement.

Quiver AI Summary

Navigator Holdings Ltd. announced the completion of the acquisition of the first of three handysize liquefied ethylene gas carriers, named Navigator Hyperion, as part of a deal to enhance its export capacity at its joint venture terminal. This German-built vessel has a capacity of 17,000 cubic meters and is the first to be delivered, with the remaining two scheduled for delivery between February and May 2025. The Company will finance the acquisitions using cash reserves and a facility agreement with Nordea Bank, which includes guarantees secured by the vessels. Navigator Gas aims for these new vessels to operate in the spot market and contribute to earnings growth in 2025 and beyond as part of their expansion in the liquefied gas supply chain.

Potential Positives

Navigator Gas has successfully completed the acquisition of the first of three new handysize liquefied ethylene gas carriers, enhancing its fleet and operational capacity.

The addition of the Navigator Hyperion vessel is aligned with the company's strategy to increase export capacity from its Export Terminal Joint Venture, indicating growth potential.

The company has secured competitively priced debt financing for the acquisition, which is expected to be accretive to earnings in 2025 and beyond.

Upon completion of this Transaction, Navigator Gas will further solidify its position as a leader in the global liquefied gas transportation market, expanding its fleet to 59 semi- or fully-refrigerated gas carriers.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the financing for the acquisition includes a facility agreement with Nordea Bank, suggesting reliance on debt which could increase financial risk for the company.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" indicates uncertainty in the company's future performance and the potential for results to differ significantly from expectations, which could affect investor confidence.

The press release does not provide information on the financial health of the company prior to this acquisition, leaving investors with unanswered questions about the implications of the debt financing on overall financial stability.

FAQ

What recent acquisition has Navigator Gas completed?

Navigator Gas has completed the acquisition of the first of three handysize ethylene carriers, named Navigator Hyperion.

When will the remaining vessels be delivered?

The remaining two vessels are expected to be delivered between February and May 2025.

How will Navigator Gas finance the vessel acquisitions?

The acquisition will be financed using cash on hand and proceeds from a facility agreement with Nordea Bank.

What is the capacity of the Navigator Hyperion?

The Navigator Hyperion has a capacity of 17,000 cubic meters for liquefied ethylene gas.

How does this acquisition benefit Navigator Gas?

This acquisition is expected to support Navigator Gas' ethylene export terminal expansion and enhance earnings in 2025 and beyond.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $NVGS stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“



Navigator Gas



” or the “



Company



”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, is pleased to announce that today, it completed the acquisition of the first of three vessels, as previously announced on January 7, 2025.





The acquisition and delivery of the vessel, a German-built 17,000 cubic meter capacity liquefied ethylene gas carrier, renamed



Navigator Hyperion



, is the first of three handysize ethylene carriers that Navigator Gas committed to acquiring to complement the increased export capacity from its Export Terminal Joint Venture, as announced on January 7, 2025 (the “



Transaction



”). Delivery of the remaining two vessels under the Transaction is expected between February and May 2025. All three vessels are anticipated to operate in the spot market upon or shortly after delivery.





To finance the Transaction, the Company will use cash on hand and proceeds raised from a facility agreement (the “



Facility Agreement



”) entered into between Navigator Gas L.L.C. (the “



Borrower



”) and Nordea Bank Abp (“



Nordea



”) on February 7, 2025. Nordea will make funds available to the Borrower subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Facility Agreement. Obligations under the Facility Agreement are guaranteed by the Company and will be secured by the three vessels.







Gary Chapman, CFO of Navigator Gas comments that:









“We have put in place competitively priced debt to finance the majority of the cost of acquiring the three vessels. As the vessels are delivered now, and in the coming weeks, we expect these to support our ethylene export terminal expansion and be accretive to our earnings both in 2025 and beyond.”









About Navigator Gas







Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Following completion of the Transaction, Navigator Gas’ fleet will consist of 59 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 28 of which will be ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow. Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.











Navigator Gas















Attention:





Investor Relations



investorrelations@navigatorgas.com







and



randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com











Address:





333 Clay Street, Suite 2480, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002









Tel:





+1 713 373 6197 and +44 (0)20 7340 4850























Investor Relations / Media Advisors







Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis





Capital Link – New York





Tel: +1-212-661-7566





Email:



navigatorgas@capitallink.com









Forward looking statements







This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements (as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission) concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue,” “scheduled,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.





These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those set forth in the periodic reports Navigator files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock.





Category: General



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.