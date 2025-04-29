Navigator Holdings Ltd. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Navigator Gas will release Q1 2025 results on May 14, hosting a conference call on May 15.

Navigator Holdings Ltd., known as Navigator Gas, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, after the New York markets close. The following day, on May 15, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. EDT, the company's management will hold a Zoom conference call to discuss these results. Participants can register for the call online or join by phone, with details available in the press release. Navigator Gas operates the largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and plays a crucial role in transporting petrochemical gases. The company is also involved in a joint venture that owns an ethylene export terminal in Texas. The stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "NVGS."

Navigator Holdings Ltd. will release its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 14, 2025, demonstrating transparency and timely communication with stakeholders.

The subsequent conference call and slide presentation offer investors and analysts a direct opportunity to engage with the management team, which can enhance investor relations.

The company maintains its status as the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, reinforcing its leadership position in the industry.

The press release does not provide any forward-looking guidance or performance expectations, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the Company's future financial health.

The announcement of results on May 14, 2025, and the subsequent conference call suggests that investors will have to wait longer to receive crucial financial information, which could negatively impact market confidence.

There is no mention of recent challenges or risks faced by the Company, which could imply potential undisclosed issues affecting operations or financial performance.

When will Navigator Gas release its financial results?

Navigator Gas will release its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 14, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Navigator Gas conference call?

You can register for the conference call via the provided Zoom link or join by phone using the listed numbers.

What time is the Navigator Gas management conference call?

The conference call will take place on May 15, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. E.D.T.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

The conference call replay will be available on Navigator Gas’ website under Financials and Quarterly Results.

What does Navigator Gas specialize in?

Navigator Gas specializes in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases, including ethylene, LPG, and ammonia.

LONDON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces today that it will release its results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, after markets close in New York, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.





The next day, Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. E.D.T., the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.







Zoom Conference Call Details







Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:







https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m_DP07RkR7-zndu7yk_blA









Or join by phone:







United States: +1 929 436 2866





United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830





For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:







International Dial-in numbers







Webinar ID: 872 5702 6699





Passcode: 369834





The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator Gas’ website (



www.navigatorgas.com



) under Financials and Quarterly Results in the Investors Centre section.







About Navigator Gas







Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 59 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 28 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.





Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.







For media enquiries or further information, please contact:







Alexander Walster





Head of ESG & Communications





Email:



communications@navigatorgas.com







Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK





Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052, +44 (0)20 7045 4114







Navigator Gas Investor Relations







Email:



investorrelations@navigatorgas.com



,



randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com







333 Clay Street, Suite 2400, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002





Tel: +1 713 373 6197, +44 (0)20 7340 4850







Investor Relations / Media Advisors







Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis





Capital Link – New York





Tel: +1-212-661-7566





Email:



navigatorgas@capitallink.com







