Navigator Holdings Ltd. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Navigator Holdings Ltd., known as Navigator Gas, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, after the New York markets close. The following day, on May 15, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. EDT, the company's management will hold a Zoom conference call to discuss these results. Participants can register for the call online or join by phone, with details available in the press release. Navigator Gas operates the largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and plays a crucial role in transporting petrochemical gases. The company is also involved in a joint venture that owns an ethylene export terminal in Texas. The stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "NVGS."
Full Release
LONDON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces today that it will release its results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, after markets close in New York, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
The next day, Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. E.D.T., the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.
Zoom Conference Call Details
Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m_DP07RkR7-zndu7yk_blA
Or join by phone:
United States: +1 929 436 2866
United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830
For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:
Webinar ID: 872 5702 6699
Passcode: 369834
The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator Gas’ website (
www.navigatorgas.com
) under Financials and Quarterly Results in the Investors Centre section.
About Navigator Gas
Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 59 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 28 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.
Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.
For media enquiries or further information, please contact:
Alexander Walster
Head of ESG & Communications
Email:
communications@navigatorgas.com
Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK
Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052, +44 (0)20 7045 4114
Navigator Gas Investor Relations
Email:
investorrelations@navigatorgas.com
,
randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com
333 Clay Street, Suite 2400, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002
Tel: +1 713 373 6197, +44 (0)20 7340 4850
Investor Relations / Media Advisors
Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis
Capital Link – New York
Tel: +1-212-661-7566
Email:
navigatorgas@capitallink.com
Category: Financial
