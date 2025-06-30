Navigator Holdings Ltd. Added to Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes

Navigator Holdings Ltd. joins the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indices, enhancing visibility and liquidity for investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. announced that it has been included in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes, effective June 30, 2025. As a leader in the liquefied gas transportation sector, this inclusion is seen as a significant achievement, reflecting the company's strong earnings growth and operational reliability. Mads Peter Zacho, the company's CEO, emphasized that membership in these indexes should help expand their shareholder base and improve trading liquidity. The Russell indexes are important benchmarks for investment funds, with $10.6 trillion in assets tied to their performance.

Potential Positives

Navigator Gas has been added to the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes, which signifies a recognition of its market capitalization and financial growth.

This inclusion is expected to enhance the company's visibility among investors, potentially expanding its shareholder base.

The press release highlights the company's commitment to consistent earnings growth and reliable operations, which may boost investor confidence.

Navigator Gas benefits from increased trading liquidity due to its index membership, making its stock more attractive to institutional investors reliant on index benchmarks.

Potential Negatives

Despite the announcement of inclusion in significant market indexes, the press release fails to provide substantial financial performance data, which may leave investors wanting more information to validate claims of growth and stability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements without detailed disclosure of potential risks and uncertainties could raise concerns among investors about the company’s future operational performance.

While the addition to the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 may seem positive, the narrative suggests that the company's market capitalization may not be as robust, prompting questions about why the company is positioned within the small-cap index.

FAQ

What is the significance of Navigator Gas being added to the Russell 3000 Index?

The inclusion marks a validation of Navigator Gas's consistent earnings growth and enhances shareholder value and trading liquidity.

When did Navigator Gas join the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes?

Navigator Gas was added to the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes effective June 30, 2025.

What does membership in the Russell indexes mean for Navigator Gas?

Index membership provides automatic inclusion in relevant growth and value style indexes, expanding its market presence.

How does Navigator Gas contribute to the liquefied gas supply chain?

The company operates a fleet of advanced carriers that efficiently connect energy companies with industrial consumers and traders.

Where can I find more information about the Russell indexes?

Additional information about the Russell indexes reconstitution can be found on the FTSE Russell website.

$NVGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $NVGS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVGS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Reduce" rating on 06/05/2025

LONDON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces today that that the Company has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index (the “Russell 3000”) and the small-cap Russell 2000 Index (the “Russell 2000”), effective after the US market opens on June 30, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.





The Russell 3000 is an equity index that includes the largest 3,000 U.S. public companies by market capitalization. The Russell 2000 is a subset of the broader Russell 3000 that is limited to small-cap companies. The indexes are reconstituted annually by re-ranking companies based on total market capitalization as of the reconstitution rank date, which was April 30, 2025 this year. Index membership results in automatic inclusion in the relevant growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.







Mads Peter Zacho, Chief Executive Officer, commented:









“Our inclusion in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 is a significant milestone for Navigator Gas and represents a significant validation of our consistent earnings growth as well as our commitment to safe and reliable operations. We're proud of our team's focus on delivering value to shareholders, and we believe this positive development will further help us expand our shareholder base as well as increase our daily trading liquidity.”







Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. indexes. For more information on the Russell 2000, Russell 3000, and Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.







About Navigator Gas







Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 58 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 27 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.





Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.







Forward looking statements







This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements (as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission) concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue,” “scheduled,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.





These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those set forth in the periodic reports Navigator files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock.





