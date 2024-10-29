News & Insights

Navigator Holdings Issues $200M Bonds at 7.25%

October 29, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) has released an update.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of $200 million in senior unsecured bonds with a 7.25% interest rate, set to mature between 2024 and 2029. This move is part of their financial strategy to strengthen their capital structure and provides an opportunity for investors looking for stable returns. The bonds are registered with a central securities depository and will be governed under specific terms and conditions.

