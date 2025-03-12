NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $NVGS Reports Quarterly Earnings

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS ($NVGS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $124,840,000, missing estimates of $138,292,620 by $-13,452,620.
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST SABREPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 496,220 shares (+266.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,616,977
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 260,960 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,005,736
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. added 207,851 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,190,512
- UBS GROUP AG added 200,514 shares (+383.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,077,889
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 194,061 shares (-91.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,978,836
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 190,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,916,500
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 181,712 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,789,279
