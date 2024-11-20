News & Insights

Navigator Holdings to construct two Newbuild Vessels for gas product carry

November 20, 2024 — 04:21 pm EST

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) exercised its previously announced option to construct two further 48,500 cubic meter capacity liquefied ethylene gas carriers with Jiangnan Shipyard Group and China Shipbuilding Trading or together, the Sellers in China.The Newbuild Vessels are of the same specification and cost as the vessels announced by the Company on August 23 , and will be able to carry a wide variety of gas products, from petrochemicals such as ethylene and ethane, to LPG and clean ammonia. The Newbuild Vessels are expected to be delivered to the Company in November 2027 and January 2028 respectively. With the two additional Newbuild Vessels, Navigator now has four vessels in its newbuilding program, three of which are due for delivery in 2027 and one in 2028…With the two additional Newbuild Vessels, Navigator now has four vessels in its newbuilding program, three of which are due for delivery in 2027 and one in 2028.

