Navigator Holdings to construct two Newbuild Vessels for gas product carry

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) exercised its previously announced option to construct two further 48,500 cubic meter capacity liquefied ethylene gas carriers with Jiangnan Shipyard Group and China Shipbuilding Trading or together, the Sellers in China.The Newbuild Vessels are of the same specification and cost as the vessels announced by the Company on August 23 , and will be able to carry a wide variety of gas products, from petrochemicals such as ethylene and ethane, to LPG and clean ammonia. The Newbuild Vessels are expected to be delivered to the Company in November 2027 and January 2028 respectively. With the two additional Newbuild Vessels, Navigator now has four vessels in its newbuilding program, three of which are due for delivery in 2027 and one in 2028…With the two additional Newbuild Vessels, Navigator now has four vessels in its newbuilding program, three of which are due for delivery in 2027 and one in 2028.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVGS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.