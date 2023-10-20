News & Insights

Navigator CO2 Ventures cancels carbon capture pipeline project in US Midwest

October 20, 2023 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by Leah Douglas for Reuters ->

By Leah Douglas

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Navigator CO2 Ventures has canceled its Heartland Greenway pipeline project aimed at capturing 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from Midwest ethanol plants and storing it permanently underground, the company said, citing "unpredictable" state regulatory processes.

The project, which would have laid 1,300 miles (2,092 km) of pipeline across five states, faced significant setbacks. In September, the company's permit application was denied by South Dakota regulators and in early October, the company asked Iowa regulators to pause its permit process.

The company also withdrew its permit application in Illinois, where it hoped to store the captured carbon, on Oct. 10, according to the state regulatory docket.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Leah.Douglas@thomsonreuters.com))

