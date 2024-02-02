News & Insights

Navigation firm TomTom's Q4 operating loss widens, but beats forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 02, 2024 — 01:44 am EST

Written by Gaëlle Sheehan and Augustin Turpin for Reuters ->

Adds details on results from paragraph 3

Feb 2 (Reuters) - TomTom TOM2.AS reported a wider fourth-quarter operating loss but beat market expectations on Friday, as the digital mapping specialist flagged strong order intake at its automotive unit.

The Amsterdam-based company posted a loss before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 10.4 million euros ($11.3 million) for the September-December quarter, compared with a loss of 4.5 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a loss of 12 million euros in a company-compiled consensus.

The quarterly EBIT included a 10 million euro restructuring charge from the streamlining of research and development activities, Chief Financial Officer Taco Titulaer said in a statement.

The location data pioneer, which started by providing a navigational tool for turn-by-turn directions, has gone through major restructuring and is now developing high definition self-driving maps that integrate consumer data and advanced driver assistance systems.

Order backlog from automotive sector clients grew to a record high of 2.5 billion euros by the end of the year, compared with 2.4 billion a year earlier, TomTom said.

Quarterly revenue increased by 3% to 143.4 million euros year-over-year, a touch below market expectations of 144 million.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

(Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan and Augustin Turpin in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((gaelle.sheehan@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785110;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.