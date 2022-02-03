Navigating Your Brand Presence as an Advisor in 2022

I had the opportunity to sit down with a voice of the industry and hear first hand how things are shifting and what advisors can do in order to stay ahead of the curve.

Due to the overwhelming number of businesses just like yours, it is crucial to stand out in ways that will draw in customers, rather than blend in with the crowd.

Keeping this in mind can aid you when moving your business forward.

In the latest episode of the leading financial marketing podcast Be Advised we explored what it means to brand yourself in today’s landscape.

Navigating Your Brand Presence on Social Media with Marc Rogers

When looking for new potential clients or new ways to engage with your current clientele, it is extremely important to position yourself online so that you are easily accessible.

Connecting with clients through social media is essential in furthering your current client relationships.

In this episode, I speak with Marc Rogers, founder of Producers Prospect, a one stop solution for financial professionals looking to modernize their practice with forward-thinking marketing strategies and advanced resources for the digital age of financial services. Marc discusses the importance of innovation within the online market and shares tips on how to strengthen your client relationships.

We discuss:

How the pandemic has affected online advisor marketing

How to gain new clients through social media

Why it is important to position yourself on social media platforms

The importance of brand presence online when looking for new clients

And more

About Our Guest:

Marc Rogers is an established force in the financial industry. He has been mentored by professionals in the field such as Doug McDermott, the founder of The Annuity Store and key designer of the first ever fixed index annuity. Marc’s drive and knowledge is based on his teachings from top-of-the-line industry leaders who have expertise on the ins and outs of the financial services industry.

