Navigating Volatility: VIPS, LRN, HSBC & FUTU Stocks Could Shine Now

The stock market is likely to stay volatile because, although hopes of an interest rate cut are boosting sentiment, there are still many uncertainties. Stock prices are also high compared to historical averages, so any disappointment in earnings could cause sharp swings. Additionally, the Federal Reserve remains unsure about how tariffs will affect inflation, which could adversely impact the timing and size of rate cuts. Notably, the facts are per media reports.

This provides a safeguard against uncertain market conditions, equipping investors to navigate volatility with greater resilience and foresight. Hence, stocks like Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS, Stride Inc. LRN, HSBC HSBC and Futu Holdings Limited FUTU are worth betting on.

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

We have taken a beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks Greater Than Zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price Greater Than or Equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank Equal to 1: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are four of the 22 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Vipshop Holdings

Vipshop Holdings offers products that incentivize customers to come back. One key strategy is the Made for Vipshop program, where more than 200 brands create exclusive products just for Vipshop customers. The products are generally not available anywhere else, but are in high demand among those shoppers.

Stride

Stride maintains a stable business model by revolutionizing the educational experiences of individuals through the utilization of innovative, high-quality and technology-enabled educational solutions. LRN is well-positioned for long-term success, backed by increasing demand for school choice, innovative offerings, such as nationwide K–12 tutoring, and a focused growth strategy.

HSBC

HSBC is investing in parts of its business that are growing. They’re opening new wealth management centers, including in Hong Kong, London and across Asia, to help more customers with investments and savings. In the U.K., they’ve made it easier for small and medium-sized companies to work with them.

Futu Holdings

Being a tech-driven player, Futu Holdings is making investing easy and fully online. The company is also upgrading its platform, with the recent update being Futubull AI – a smart assistant that answers investment-related questions quickly and accurately.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

