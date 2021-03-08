Navigating Unchartered Territory: Best Practices for Getting Your Workforce Vaccinated

By Kimberly George

Addressing vaccine distribution in the workforce is crucial to ensure a safe reopening for all employees. With three COVID-19 vaccines currently available to the public, businesses are thinking of ways to encourage or incentivize their employees to take the vaccine prior to reopening the office. While there is no one-size-fits-all model, companies are creating systems and processes with the goal of ultimately creating a safe work environment for all.

Companies should implement a two-pronged approach for their employees: communicate information on the vaccine and incentivize your employees to take the vaccine. While employers do have the option to make vaccinations mandatory according to a new ruling from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a majority of companies are opting for other means to encourage their workforce to get vaccinated. Through an incentives-based program, businesses can encourage and reward their employees for receiving the vaccine for the health and safety of themselves and others within the workplace.

The first step to ensure success when reintegrating your workforce is communicating with your employees and providing information about the vaccine. With the plethora of “fake news” circulating the internet, some might be wondering whether it’s safe to get the vaccine and if other employees are taking it as well. Companies should clearly communicate with their employees to answer all vaccine-related questions. In some circumstances, managerial positions might take the vaccine first to show safety and efficacy to other employees, which also incentivizes them to receive the shot.

When rolling out employee incentives programs, not only will these benefits vary by company, they can also vary for individuals if the company presents multiple options to employees. Popular incentives among companies include money, a stipend, personal time off and flexible absences. These rewards range from a $100 gift card to an extra day of personal time off or allotted absences if an employee experiences side effects after taking the vaccine. A combination of these benefits has also been successful, providing more flexibility and incentive for employees to get vaccinated.

In addition to encouraging employees to receive the vaccine, businesses must also implement new systems to collect data and track employee vaccination records. Some companies might offer on-site vaccination services for employees, making these easier to track, but most will need new tools to organize records of employee vaccinations.

Businesses should look to collaborate with third parties who can provide cloud-based systems that aggregates data and seamlessly connect multiple dashboards to keep track of employee vaccination records. Employees can enter their vaccination appointment information into a database that automatically populates their information and can instantaneously pay out, whether in terms of money or more time off, the incentive. By adding digital vaccine tracking, businesses can ensure they are keeping all employees safe upon return to the workplace.

While vaccine-tracking solutions are just one step in a larger plan to safely reintegrate the employee to the workplace, businesses must start thinking about a plan for each of the three phases: reopen, return and recover. Through a calculated, phased approach, businesses will be set up for success and mitigate risk for employees across all industries.

Kimberly George is the global head of product development and innovation at Sedgwick.

