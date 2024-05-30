News & Insights

Navigating Uncertainty: The Challenges of NEXTracker’s Fluctuating Backlog and Revenue Projections

May 30, 2024 — 02:02 am EDT

NEXTracker, Inc. Class A (NXT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

NEXTracker, Inc. Class A faces the financial risk that its current backlog, which fluctuates from quarter to quarter, may not translate into consistent or actual revenue. With the possibility of project schedules being impacted by numerous variables, the company’s revenue projections based on backlog estimates are uncertain. Moreover, contract cancellations or changes pose additional threats to expected revenue streams and gross margins, casting doubt on the reliability of the backlog as a financial performance predictor for the firm.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on NXT stock based on 15 Buys and 5 Holds.

To learn more about NEXTracker, Inc. Class A’s risk factors, click here.

