Navigating the New Normal: The Fate of Small Business

One of the most lauded statistics of the past three decades is the number of jobs created by small businesses. In the 1980s and 1990s, small companies employed more than half of American workers. Today, it’s around 47%.

Now, due to the massive shutdown of commerce in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, that number is at risk of sinking even lower as many small companies, from restaurants to clothing boutiques, are just now trying to get back on their feet as the slow process of reopening begins.

The global pandemic that has ravaged the economy and pushed unemployment to just over 13% has hit every sector of business, but perhaps none quite as hard as small business. Economists estimate that more than 100,000 small businesses have permanently shut their doors.

In mid-June, the Federal Reserve, in its biannual monetary policy report to Congress, underscored that point and said the pandemic “poses acute risks to the survival of many small businesses whose widespread failure would adversely alter the economic landscape of local communities and potentially slow the economic recovery and future labor productivity growth.”

Job losses have been steeper at small businesses, with many stopping paychecks completely, the Fed said. Up to 40% of small firms in sectors most affected by social distancing—retail shops, restaurants, catering facilities, and beauty salons—have been inactive since early March, when many shelter-in-place orders began to go in effect.

Christine Figliuolo, owner of Creations by Christine Events, a 25-year-old wedding and special events planning firm, says her business came to a total standstill as the pandemic took hold. Ten of the 11 weddings and other social events she was contracted to oversee this year have been pushed into 2021.

“The venues don’t know when they’ll be able to open and the brides and grooms I work with don’t want to have a wedding right now where people have to wear masks,” she said. “They’re hoping by next year that won’t be necessary.”

Spending at small restaurants was down an astounding 80% by April, and was still down by 50% earlier this month, according to the Fed.

Dan Kluger, the owner and chef of Loring Place, an upscale restaurant located in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, is living proof of these numbers. He laid off nearly his entire staff of 110 full- and part-time employees in mid-March when he closed his doors.

“At first, the mayor said restaurants could operate at 50% occupancy, but when we ran the numbers we saw that was just going to kill the business,” he said. He gave away thousands of dollars’ worth of food in his refrigerators and freezers, but still owes the money to his vendors.

Kluger recently reopened for delivery and pickup only and figures that at most, he’ll bring back about 15 employees in the short term. He doesn’t imagine he’ll reopen his dining room until the fall, and even then isn’t sure what to expect when people start to dine out again.

“I’m trying to make a go of this, but it’s not easy,” he said. He had originally planned to start delivery and curb-side pickup in early June, but the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd made Kluger feel that it wasn’t the right thing to do. Still, as he looks ahead he believes the whole business model of restaurants is going to change as a result of the pandemic.

“A reservation at 7 p.m. has to be 7 p.m., not 7:15 p.m. or 7:20 p.m. because we can’t have people standing around in groups waiting for a table,” he said. “I think the whole industry is going to have to get creative on how we look moving forward.”

Even though Congress has made saving small businesses a huge piece of the financial rescue package, there’s still a belief that more needs to be done. Nearly 4.2 million businesses received emergency loans from the Small Business Administration, yet it’s just a fraction of the 30 million small business across the country. More frustrating is the confusion over the terms of these loans and what they can be used for, and when—or if—they have to be paid back.

As businesses are reopening in many parts of the country, restrictions on how many people can be inside a store or restaurant—or if they can even go inside—are dimming the chances that a robust recovery is about to take place.

A recent report from tech data firm Coresight Research shows that as many as 25,000 U.S. stores could close permanently this year, undone by months of inactivity. That number would far surpass the record last year when 9,800 stores closed their doors permanently. The report says most of the closures are expected to be department stores and clothing stores located in malls.

But the pain isn’t limited to big shopping centers. Downtowns across the country are at risk of losing the small businesses that add to the character and economic stability of a community. The revitalization of downtowns that took place beginning in the 1970s through the 1990s is at risk of being undone, says Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the National Main Street Center, an organization that promotes strengthening communities by revitalizing older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.

“When small businesses in downtown areas close up, it’s not just about the business,” she said. “It has an impact on the economic health of the whole community.”

She points to research from The Value of U.S. Downtowns and Center Cities showing the economic role that downtowns play as centers of tax revenue and employment. They provide an average of 16% of citywide property taxes, 12% of sales tax revenue, and account for more than a quarter of total employment.

“Landlords have to realize that they need to be flexible with store owners,” Frey added. “These businesses are not likely to be easily replaced on the other side of this pandemic.”

As small businesses look ahead, they do see some good coming out of the economic shutdown. Frey says smaller brick-and-mortar retailers that were reluctant to sell online quickly learned how to pivot to e-commerce channels.

“In the long run, this is going to make their businesses more sustainable because they’re expanding their customer base greatly,” she said. “They probably didn’t want to have to do it because of a pandemic, but it’s forced them to operate in a more modern way.”

