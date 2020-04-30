Navigating the New Normal: Investing in a New Era

Advice for the best ways to invest at different ages and stages of life has been fairly consistent throughout even the most turbulent market cycles. However, the global pandemic we’re operating in now—with a largely shuttered economy and market swings that can make even the most seasoned investor dizzy—would suggest a different approach.

But should it?

The financial advisors we spoke with say yes—to a point.

“The rulebook needs to be reexamined, if not readjusted, for sure,” said Barry Mandinach, executive vice president at Virtus Investment Partners in New York City.

There are a few reasons for this. Unlike the financial crisis of 2008, when 2.6 million Americans had lost their job by the end of that year, driving unemployment to 7.2%, COVID-19 has already destroyed more than 16 million U.S. jobs in about three weeks, and more cuts are likely to come.

The anxiety over unemployment, or the likelihood of losing a job in the coming weeks, is understandably taking a toll on investors’ psyches and their faith in the market. Watching the market drop 1,500 points one day, only to regain it the next can be more volatility and stress than investors can take.

“The average 60-year-old investor has experienced three major market declines in the past 20 years and is likely more disenchanted with stocks than previous generations,” Mandinach said. “Equities are very volatile, yet fixed income offers so little income now that it’s hard to fund a proper retirement with them.”

An investor is left with several options: work longer, spend less, or save more. Another approach that warrants more attention in light of what we’re now facing: learn to accept more volatility.

For investors in their 20s and 30s that might not seem like a heavy lift. After all, they have time on their side, and with three or four decades ahead of them until retirement any downturns in the market can be recouped.

But what about investors in their 40s, 50s, and even 60s? How do they get (semi) comfortable with volatility without stressing out along the way?

The answer is perspective and realistic expectations, say the experts. For younger investors, that means staying the course and not reacting to every market gyration—even the ones we’ve been experiencing lately. Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally, says since younger investors have more time to make up down cycles, she doesn’t recommend pulling out of the market during this crisis.

“Even though this period of volatility feels different because we’ve never gone through something like this before, we will ultimately get through it,” she said. “Maintaining investments, especially if you have a long time horizon until retirement, will be the most beneficial thing you can do over that longer period of time.”

And stop checking retirement account balances every hour—a piece of advice she gives investors of all ages. “It’s fine to check a few times a week, but several times a day in a market like this is going to drive you crazy,” she added.

If a younger person has lost their job and is worried about paying immediate bills, Bell says it’s okay to pause retirement fund contributions temporarily. But she cautions against pulling out of the market permanently and parking the money in cash, or worse, using the proceeds for expenses.

“You’re taking investments that might be down 20% or 30% and then locking in those losses when you sell,” she said. And while the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act allows retirement account owners to take withdrawals for emergency costs related to the coronavirus pandemic and partially delays the tax consequences, this should be an act of last resort.

“As the market comes back, there’s a good chance you’re going to miss the best days and that will affect your portfolio for years to come.” She advises cutting expenses or using credit cards that offer 0% interest for 12 months to 18 months to fund the necessities, like food or rent.

For investors in their 40s and 50s, it’s even more important not to react with every market swing, says Kenneth Helman, a senior financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors. If there are equity positions within a portfolio where it’s possible to take some gains off the table, he recommends doing so. But converting 50% or more of investments into cash as a way to deal with market volatility is not the way to go.

“One of my biggest goals now is to prevent my clients from hurting themselves in the long run,” he said. When Helman speaks with extremely nervous clients, he reminds them that the portfolios they’ve assembled were built with market downturns in mind.

“Before the coronavirus crisis, I had clients asking me why their portfolio was up only 22% when the market was up 27%,” he said. “I tell them it’s because when the market is down 20%, they’re only down 10%.”

The point is to limit the downside without completely giving up the gains that can come from equities when the market eventually recovers.

“There’s nothing less safe than playing it too safe,” added Mandinach. In times of great market volatility, it’s human nature to want to retreat and avoid further losses. But doing so might result in outliving your money, he adds. A better course of action is to revisit your portfolio in a calmer moment to build in ways to accept greater volatility without panicking.

“Volatility is not the same as losses,” he said. “Losses only come when you panic and sell at the bottom.”

For investors closer to retirement that might mean an equity portfolio that doesn’t rise as high as market peaks, but doesn’t fall as far when the market drops. Low volatility ETFs, such as Invesco’s S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) can provide that extra cushion on the downside as well. By preparing for the inevitable rise and falls of the market—no matter how steep—investors can weather increased volatility without losing their sanity.

