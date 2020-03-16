Navigating the Coronavirus Market Volatility

“A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has advocated that long-term investors should “be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful.” The Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A , BRK-B) CEO has also many time outlined that, just because markets were volatile doesn't mean that the stock market was necessarily riskier.

Without question, there has been tons of fear and volatility in this market which has gone on a roller-coaster ride for several weeks. Investors are grappling with the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus which has now been classified as a global pandemic. Even with Friday’s “relief rally” where the the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,985 points, or 9.4%, the Blue Chip index still closed 10% lower for the week and remains in bear-market territory down 21% below its record high in February.

By all accounts, we are in the midst of the worst kind of volatility since the great recession of 2008. Financial markets around the world has been rattled by the economic uncertainty. While the Federal Reserve has stepped in to stem the tide by issuing an emergency rate cut on Sunday, questions remain whether it will be enough to avoid a recession. And here’s the thing: futures this morning are showing that instead of stabilizing the markets, investors are panicking. The same happened during its emergency rate cut just earlier this month. That’s because that rate cut was the Fed’s fourth consecutive cut in less than a year.

Those who have been keeping track of rate cut patterns realize that each time the Fed has enacted four consecutive cuts, a U.S. recessions has followed 100% of the time. This explains why investors have taken a defensive stance. Will this time be different? For a long-term investor — which is the prism through which Warren Buffett sees markets — now would be an ideal time to buy equities. Understand, Buffett is not advocating for investors to try to time the bottom. The premise is that the stock market will recover.

As with the Great Recession of 2008 there will be opportunities to profit in this coronavirus market. Consider, the Dow is up over 300% since the 2008. Companies like Walmart (WMT) was a clear beneficiary in 2008. The “low price leader” was a safe haven not only for consumers in the dramatically weakened economy, it was also a source of great returns (and dividends) for investors. Walmart's revenue grew 7% as shoppers rushed to minimize expenses by shopping at discount retailers. Walmart stock rose 20% as the company managed to grow EPS and raise its dividend 8%.

Walmart is one of several examples of why investors shouldn’t panic in this market. You can apply the same principle of three-quarters of the stocks in the Dow and the S&P 500 Index. Three weeks ago, when the markets were at 52-week highs, there weren’t anything fundamentally wrong with these companies, right? The coronavirus changed our collective outlook. There’s hope that a serious bear market will be avoided and stocks will recover from the coronavirus situation without much more downside.

In these situations, being the unabashed optimist that I am, I would be shopping today, looking for bargains, particularly dividend-paying blue chips like Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO) and Apple (AAPL). If I didn’t already own these names, I would buy a little today and add more each week. If I already own them, I would still apply this buying strategy to lower my cost basis. Think about it this way, these stocks are on sale and they will pay me an average yield of 2.5% to own them. As Buffett says, this is your opportunity to increase your ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.