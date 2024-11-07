News & Insights

Navigating Risks: National Health Investors’ Potential Exposure in Forward Sale Agreements

November 07, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

National Health Investors (NHI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

National Health Investors may face significant risks if it chooses to engage in forward sale agreements in the future, particularly under its at-the-market equity distribution program. These agreements could expose the company to uncertainties similar to those it has previously encountered, as outlined in prior risk assessments. This potential exposure underscores the need for careful strategic planning and risk management. Investors and stakeholders should remain vigilant about how such agreements might impact the company’s financial stability and market performance.

The average NHI stock price target is $90.00, implying 17.25% upside potential.

