Navigating the Prospects for Bank ETFs as Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off

A striking tug-of-war is playing out across Wall Street. On one side, investors are on high alert due to sudden economic mixed signals — namely a sharp cooldown in the labor market and sticky inflation that has kept potential interest rate hikes on the table under the new Fed leadership. On the other side, relentless capital inflows and a massive wave of infrastructure spending continue to fuel an exceptional stock market rally, which has led the S&P 500 to experience its best quarter in six years.

Against this tense backdrop, the financial sector is poised to take center stage as a cohort of major banking giants kicks off the second-quarter earnings season this week. These upcoming reports are far more than a simple scorecard for individual institutions; they represent a critical, real-time health check on corporate margins and consumer resilience, heavily dictating the near-term trajectory of banking exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Peeping Through the Q2 Lens

With the Q2 earnings season kicking off this week as Wall Street’s heavyweights report, we get a front-row seat to the real engine of the banking sector. The same macroeconomic crosscurrents rattling the broader market — shifting interest rate expectations and labor market uncertainty — are also shaping loan demand and asset quality, the two key pillars of bank profitability.

The latest assets and liabilities report published by the Federal Reserve reflects a smooth acceleration in loan growth during the majority of second-quarter 2026, with the "Loans and Leases in bank credit" category having surged at an annual rate of 8.9% in April and 6.1% in May.

In particular, the Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) loan segment delivered a significant growth trend. C&I loans surged at an annual rate of 15.9% in April alone, surpassing the 12.2% growth witnessed in the first quarter, before moderating to a still-strong 10.9% in May.

On the other hand, asset quality remains a critical area to approach with caution. While the market consensus expects credit metrics to moderately stabilize, investors remain highly sensitive to vulnerabilities in credit cards, auto loans, and commercial real estate. Wall Street continues to keep a sharp focus on any sequential rise in net charge-offs and, crucially, whether banks are ramping up their loan loss provisions — a definitive signal that institutions are hoarding capital to brace for rising defaults later this year.

A powerful resurgence in investment banking has supercharged merger and acquisition (M&A) activity throughout the first half of the year, providing a substantial tailwind to the profitability of Wall Street’s largest institutions. This momentum is further amplified by an accelerating capital markets engine, where a robust wave of initial public offerings (IPOs) and heavy debt issuance should act as major growth catalysts for the banks’ profitability.

Persistent inflation in the United States caused the country’s interest rate to remain elevated through the first half of 2026. For major banks, this higher-for-longer rate environment is likely to have offered an opportunity to expand their net interest margins (NIM), provided they can successfully contain rising deposit costs while capitalizing on elevated lending yields.

Expected Earnings Scenario

Let’s delve deeper into the likely earnings picture of the big six banking companies that could drive the performance of the Finance sector ahead, with its total second-quarter earnings expected to surge 12.5% on 8.1% higher revenues, per our Earnings Trend Report issued on July 2, 2026.

The big six bankers that are set to report next week are:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is expected to report $5.49 per share in earnings on $48.71 billion in revenues, suggesting year-over-year growth of 10.5% and 5.2%, respectively.

Citigroup Inc. C is expected to report $2.65 per share in earnings on $23.46 billion in revenues, implying year-over-year growth of 35.3% and 8.3%, respectively.

The Goldman Sachs Group GS is likely to report $14.01 per share in earnings on $16.31 billion in revenues, suggesting year-over-year growth of 28.4% and 11.8%, respectively.

Wells Fargo & Company WFC is expected to report $1.73 per share in earnings on $21.76 billion in revenues, implying year-over-year growth of 12.3% and 4.5%, respectively.

Bank of America BAC is anticipated to post $1.11 per share in earnings on $30.26 billion in revenues, suggesting year-over-year growth of 24.7% and 14.4%, respectively.

Morgan Stanley MS is expected to report $2.78 per share in earnings on $19.02 billion in revenues, implying year-over-year growth of 30.5% and 13.3%, respectively.

Bottom Line

To conclude, the underlying health of the banking sector remains fundamentally resilient, even as it navigates defined friction points like persistent deposit costs and localized asset quality worries. However, the picture is far from bleak. With a powerful, realized revival in global dealmaking and robust underwriting activity providing an undeniable structural tailwind, the broader outlook points toward a path of stabilized, high-quality growth.

For investors looking to play this trend, major financial ETFs mentioned below offer a direct vehicle to capture this momentum — providing highly concentrated, liquid exposure to the banking heavyweights that are kicking off the second-quarter reporting cycle this week.

These ETFs include Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF XLF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB, iShares US Financials ETF IYF, Vanguard Financials ETF VFH and iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF IYG.

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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (VFH): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.