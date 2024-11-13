Navigating Irish Stamp Duty: TE Connectivity’s Share Transfer Strategy

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

TE Connectivity Ltd. faces a potential business risk due to Irish stamp duty on certain transfers of its ordinary shares. While transfers conducted through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) are generally exempt from this duty, direct transfers or those involving a change from beneficial ownership to direct ownership may incur a 1% stamp duty. This duty is typically the buyer’s responsibility, and TE Connectivity Ltd. has the discretion to pay it but may seek reimbursement or impose liens to recover the cost. Thus, potential buyers are advised to acquire shares through DTC to avoid additional costs.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TEL stock based on 5 Buys, 1 Sell and 5 Holds.

