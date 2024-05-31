News & Insights

Navigating the Future: Hormel Foods Grapples with Labor Dynamics and Union Negotiations

May 31, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Hormel Foods Corp faces heightened business and operational risks due to potential shifts in labor dynamics. With around 4,000 union-represented workers, the company is vulnerable to fluctuations in labor relations, particularly as contracts for two facilities are set to expire in fiscal 2024. The ratification of a new union agreement at one facility mitigates some risk, yet the threat of increased labor costs, work stoppages, and skilled labor shortages persists, potentially impairing Hormel’s financial performance.

