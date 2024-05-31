Navigating the Future: Hormel Foods Grapples with Labor Dynamics and Union Negotiations

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Hormel Foods Corp faces heightened business and operational risks due to potential shifts in labor dynamics. With around 4,000 union-represented workers, the company is vulnerable to fluctuations in labor relations, particularly as contracts for two facilities are set to expire in fiscal 2024. The ratification of a new union agreement at one facility mitigates some risk, yet the threat of increased labor costs, work stoppages, and skilled labor shortages persists, potentially impairing Hormel’s financial performance.

The average HRL stock price target is $31.67, implying 2.86% upside potential.

To learn more about Hormel Foods Corp’s risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.