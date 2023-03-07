Navigating Earnings Season: What It Is and What to Watch

When talking about the stock market, one of the most-anticipated periods during the financial year is earnings season. This happens four times a year, generally in January, April, July, and October. This is the time of the year when publicly-traded companies within the S&P 500 report their quarterly results.

Tons of hype comes during this time of year, not only from investors, who bid up the prices of stocks for these companies, but also from Wall Street analysts, who issue revenue and profit forecasts for these companies ahead of their releases. Analysts will issue quarterly estimates on these companies (essentially predicting how much money they expect the company to make that quarter), which determines whether the companies beat or miss those numbers. These quarterly reports are highly-anticipated and can sometimes cause the stock to decline on anticipation of poor numbers or shoot upward on a positive beat.

The companies themselves also play a role in analysts’ forecasts, which often takes into account the guidance that companies provide for the next quarter and full year. In other words, earnings reports don't just cover the quarter that passed; they also look forward to the next quarter and year. When factoring the company’s own revenue and profit guidance, as well as analysts estimates, investors know what to expect from the companies. Some investors are savvy enough to conduct their own analyses to discover opportunities around earnings season, whether to short the stock or to go long.

Main Things to Focus on During Earnings Season

Companies that report their quarterly numbers during earnings are judged by their ability to beat analysts’ consensus estimates. This is often called "hitting their numbers." These projections are not guess work; they are produced using a combination of forecasting models, along with the guidance the companies provided, and other fundamentals such macro conditions depending the industry the company is in -- for example, are consumers going to the movies a lot this quarter? That would impact companies like Disney or Paramount.

Another example would be when Tesla (TSLA) was lowering prices to boost market share, other EV competitors followed suit. But by lowering its prices to drive higher volumes, it comes at the cost of lower margins and reduced profits. As Tesla lowered its prices, analysts commensurately lowered their revenue and profit forecasts ahead of the company’s quarterly results. This is where fundamental changes within the industry and the company’s own shift in strategy factored in when analysts forecasted Tesla's revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) estimate.

Whether using the analysts consensus, past performance, and management's own guidance, companies are judged based on beating, missing or meeting the consensus estimates of Wall Street analysts. Savvy investors who sometimes trade in and out of positions will use these estimates manage through quarterly earnings results. Conversely, long-term investors who hold the shares don’t weigh quarterly estimates as heavily as traders, since they have likely navigated through several earnings seasons.

What’s more, longer-term investors typically have much longer holding horizons that is well beyond the current earnings season or next the next quarter. Even then, long-term investors typically buy stocks based on factors that include the quality of the company’s management team. If that team is not meeting or beating quarterly analysts’s estimates, then the management’s competency and/or the effectiveness of their strategy may come into question since the stock price often falls based on missed estimates.

Conversely, companies that regularly beat Wall Street analysts estimates and issues strong guidance often get rewarded with higher stock prices. Not only will investors buy more shares which bids up the stock price, analysts affirm confidence in the company by increasing their 12-month price targets.

Main Takeaway

In either case, it’s important for investors to understand the fundamental reasons that the company beat or missed estimates. The headline numbers from the press release don’t often tell the whole story. The management will hold a conference call with analysts to answer key questions and provide important context. It’s not uncommon to see a stock react positively or negatively immediately after the results are announced, only to see it go in the opposite direction during or after the conference call. It's why you might see a company's stock price plummet after it beats expectations, or surge if it missed expectations; there are other factors at play beyond just the quarterly numbers.

While earnings season is an important time of the year for the stock market and for the companies that will announce their results, investors should have a clear understanding of how to navigate earnings seasons, factoring not only their investment objectives, but also seeking to understand the factors that lead to the numbers the companies just released.

