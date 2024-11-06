Navigating 9 Analyst Ratings For Westlake

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Westlake (NYSE:WLK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $162.56, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Observing a 0.62% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $161.56.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Westlake among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Raskin UBS Lowers Neutral $144.00 $160.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $160.00 $180.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $159.00 $151.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $170.00 $174.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $162.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $170.00 $180.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $174.00 $157.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Underweight $135.00 $123.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $171.00 $167.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Westlake. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Westlake's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Westlake: A Closer Look

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

Breaking Down Westlake's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Westlake's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.35% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Westlake's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westlake's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westlake's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Westlake's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

