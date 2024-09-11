Navigating 9 Analyst Ratings For Universal Technical

Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Universal Technical, presenting an average target of $21.33, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $20.50, the current average has increased by 4.05%.

A clear picture of Universal Technical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Announces Buy $22.00 - Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Universal Technical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Universal Technical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Universal Technical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Universal Technical's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Universal Technical's Background

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's reportable segment includes Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. Majority of the revenue is generated from UTI segment which provides different kinds of degree and non-degree transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and others. It also provides dealer technician training or instructor staffing services to manufacturers.

Universal Technical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Universal Technical showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.77% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Universal Technical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Technical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, Universal Technical faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

