Navigating 9 Analyst Ratings For United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $336.78, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. Observing a 13.18% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $297.56.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of United Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $400.00 $300.00 Joseph Thome TD Cowen Raises Buy $350.00 $270.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $321.00 $310.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $370.00 $300.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $325.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $280.00 Chris Shibutani Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $240.00 $218.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $400.00 $375.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to United Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of United Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of United Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Therapeutics analyst ratings.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Most of the company's sales are generated within the United States. United Therapeutics also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

United Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: United Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 45.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: United Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UTHR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains Buy Feb 2022 BTIG Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for UTHR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.