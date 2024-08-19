Navigating 9 Analyst Ratings For Terex

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Terex (NYSE:TEX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $64.33, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Experiencing a 1.03% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $65.00.

A clear picture of Terex's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $59.00 $67.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $72.00 $64.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $68.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $59.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $67.00 $58.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Hold $55.00 $68.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $59.00 $63.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $73.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Neutral $60.00 -

Delving into Terex's Background

Terex is a top manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. Terex's remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.

Terex: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Terex's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.53%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Terex's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Terex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

