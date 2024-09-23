Navigating 9 Analyst Ratings For Skechers USA

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $78.56, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. This current average has increased by 3.67% from the previous average price target of $75.78.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Skechers USA is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $81.00 $87.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $68.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $79.00 $78.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $79.00 $76.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $83.00 $81.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $76.00 $79.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $60.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $79.00 $77.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Skechers USA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Skechers USA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Skechers USA's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Skechers USA's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Skechers USA analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Skechers USA

Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes. Allied products offered are apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Its products are available for sale at department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and internet retailers. The company's operating segments includes Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Key Indicators: Skechers USA's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Skechers USA's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skechers USA's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skechers USA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.81%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Skechers USA adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SKX

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 OTR Global Downgrades Positive Mixed Jan 2022 Wedbush Upgrades Neutral Outperform Nov 2021 Argus Research Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for SKX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.