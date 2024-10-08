Navigating 9 Analyst Ratings For Houlihan Lokey

Ratings for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $154.22, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. Marking an increase of 6.82%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $144.38.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Houlihan Lokey. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $163.00 $146.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $146.00 $148.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $149.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $129.00 $132.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $170.00 $157.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $154.00 $139.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $148.00 $131.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $139.00 $132.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Houlihan Lokey. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Houlihan Lokey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Houlihan Lokey's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Houlihan Lokey's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Houlihan Lokey: A Closer Look

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.

Houlihan Lokey's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Houlihan Lokey displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Houlihan Lokey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Houlihan Lokey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Houlihan Lokey's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

