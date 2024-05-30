Navigating 9 Analyst Ratings For FTAI Aviation

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $87.78, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 29.35% increase from the previous average price target of $67.86.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive FTAI Aviation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hillary Cacanando Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $90.00 $84.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $96.00 $88.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Announces Outperform $85.00 - Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 - Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Hold $66.00 $59.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $85.00 $66.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $88.00 $71.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $62.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $100.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for FTAI Aviation's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of FTAI Aviation's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 15.23, FTAI Aviation faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

