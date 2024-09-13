Navigating 9 Analyst Ratings For Alexandria Real Estate

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alexandria Real Estate, presenting an average target of $129.33, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Experiencing a 4.83% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $135.89.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alexandria Real Estate is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Joseph Citigroup Lowers Neutral $125.00 $130.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $127.00 $126.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $135.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $127.00 $136.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $126.00 $151.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $126.00 $133.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $130.00 $140.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $133.00 $132.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alexandria Real Estate. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alexandria Real Estate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Alexandria Real Estate's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Alexandria Real Estate

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to life science, agtech, and technology tenants. The company has established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through venture capital platform.

Breaking Down Alexandria Real Estate's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Alexandria Real Estate's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alexandria Real Estate's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alexandria Real Estate's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Alexandria Real Estate's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.7, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

