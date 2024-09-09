Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.94% lower than the prior average price target of $21.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Y-mAbs Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Li Watsek Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Li Watsek Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $20.00 - Bill Maughan Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $11.00 $12.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $26.00 Justin Walsh Jones Trading Announces Buy $23.00 - Nicole Germino Truist Securities Announces Buy $21.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Y-mAbs Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Y-mAbs Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Y-mAbs Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Y-mAbs Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Background

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. DANYELZA, is the first FDA-approved product of the company which is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody or mAb that targets ganglioside GD2, which is expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Y-mAbs Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -40.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -9.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for YMAB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Jan 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Nov 2021 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for YMAB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.