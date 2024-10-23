Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For Signet Jewelers

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Signet Jewelers and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $99.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $136.00 and a low estimate of $87.00. Experiencing a 4.42% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $104.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Signet Jewelers among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $87.00 $87.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $87.00 $87.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Buy $136.00 $132.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $100.00 $108.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $87.00 $87.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $87.00 $105.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Signet Jewelers. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Signet Jewelers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Signet Jewelers's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Signet Jewelers's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-mall & Outlet.

Breaking Down Signet Jewelers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Signet Jewelers's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.6%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Signet Jewelers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

