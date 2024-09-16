Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For Marathon Petroleum

Ratings for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $196.62, a high estimate of $231.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. This current average represents a 3.26% decrease from the previous average price target of $203.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Marathon Petroleum. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $193.00 $198.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $190.00 $187.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $231.00 $222.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $191.00 $207.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $196.00 $223.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $186.00 $191.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $185.00 $195.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $201.00 $203.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Marathon Petroleum's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility will have the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel once converted. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Financial Milestones: Marathon Petroleum's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Marathon Petroleum showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.32% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.0% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Marathon Petroleum's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.41. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

