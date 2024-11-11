Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For Immunocore Hldgs

Immunocore Hldgs (NASDAQ:IMCR) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $73.12, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 16.23% lower than the prior average price target of $87.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Immunocore Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $38.00 $72.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $71.00 $78.00 David Dai UBS Announces Sell $24.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Andrew Galler Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $74.00 $80.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $78.00 $81.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Immunocore Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Immunocore Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Immunocore Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Immunocore Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Immunocore Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Immunocore Hldgs's Background

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Financial Insights: Immunocore Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Immunocore Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.74% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Immunocore Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunocore Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunocore Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Immunocore Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IMCR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy Oct 2021 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform Mar 2021 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for IMCR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.