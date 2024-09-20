Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For HealthEquity

Ratings for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $102.5, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $92.00. Highlighting a 0.49% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $103.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of HealthEquity among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $105.00 $105.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $105.00 $105.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $103.00 $102.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $105.00 $105.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $105.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $105.00 $105.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to HealthEquity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HealthEquity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for HealthEquity's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of HealthEquity's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into HealthEquity's Background

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. It provides payment processing services, personalized benefit information, the ability to earn wellness incentives, andinvestment adviceto grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. It manages consumers' tax-advantaged health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs) offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements (FSAs and HRAs), and administers Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), commuter and other benefits. It also provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of HealthEquity

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: HealthEquity's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HealthEquity's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HealthEquity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: HealthEquity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

