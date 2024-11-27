Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fluence Energy, presenting an average target of $24.62, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Marking an increase of 0.2%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $24.57.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fluence Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Outperform $24.00 $27.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $28.00 $23.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $32.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $26.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fluence Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fluence Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fluence Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Fluence Energy Better

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Fluence Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fluence Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 154.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Fluence Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

