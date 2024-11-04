Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For Cullen/Frost Bankers

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 2 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers, revealing an average target of $120.12, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.37% increase from the previous average price target of $118.50.

A clear picture of Cullen/Frost Bankers's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Sell $113.00 $104.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $136.00 $125.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $130.00 $118.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $115.00 $123.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Sell $104.00 $107.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $117.00 $121.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $123.00 $124.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $123.00 $126.00

Cullen/Frost is a regional us bank with around $50 billion in assets (as of 2023 year-end), and it focuses exclusively on the Texas market. The bank has deep expertise in this market. It has implemented a relationship-based approach to banking that has garnered a strong market share in San Antonio. Cullen/Frost is also expanding into Houston, Dallas, and Austin market regions through branch openings. The bank's sweet spot is small to medium-size Texas-based commercial clients.

Financial Milestones: Cullen/Frost Bankers's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cullen/Frost Bankers's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.42% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cullen/Frost Bankers's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.65%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cullen/Frost Bankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Cullen/Frost Bankers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

