Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For Cisco Systems

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $54.0, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.85% from the previous average price target of $52.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Cisco Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $58.00 $46.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Announces Buy $57.00 - James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $52.00 $52.00 George Notter Jefferies Lowers Buy $53.00 $56.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $53.00 $52.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $50.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $58.00 $56.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cisco Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cisco Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cisco Systems: A Closer Look

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cisco Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cisco Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cisco Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cisco Systems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cisco Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

