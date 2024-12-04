Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For BankUnited

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $41.0, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a 9.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $37.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BankUnited. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $45.00 $38.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $42.00 $36.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $38.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $37.00 $37.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $35.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Neutral $39.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BankUnited. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BankUnited compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BankUnited's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BankUnited's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know BankUnited Better

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending and deposit products through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region, certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel.

Financial Insights: BankUnited

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BankUnited's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: BankUnited's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.58%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BankUnited's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BankUnited's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, BankUnited faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

