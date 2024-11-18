Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For American Tower

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $243.5, along with a high estimate of $260.00 and a low estimate of $221.00. This current average has increased by 1.62% from the previous average price target of $239.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of American Tower among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $251.00 $255.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $236.00 $248.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $245.00 $255.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $255.00 $223.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $230.00 $245.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $240.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $246.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $221.00 $205.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American Tower. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Tower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into American Tower's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Tower analyst ratings.

Get to Know American Tower Better

American Tower owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers throughout the us, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 28 data centers in 10 us markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the us, which accounted for almost half of the company's total revenue in 2023. Outside the us, American Tower operates over 75,000 towers in India, almost 50,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 30,000 towers in Europe, and nearly 25,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as a REIT.

Understanding the Numbers: American Tower's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: American Tower's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -31.41%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Tower's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -21.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Tower's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Tower's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 12.3. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.