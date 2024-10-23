Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For ZIM Integrated Shipping

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.87, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $10.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.13% increase from the previous average price target of $17.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of ZIM Integrated Shipping among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexia Dogani Barclays Raises Underweight $13.90 $12.30 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Hold $25.00 $25.00 Alexia Dogani JP Morgan Announces Underweight $10.50 - Muneeba Kayani B of A Securities Raises Underperform $13.70 $12.20 Alexia Dogani Barclays Raises Underweight $15.00 $12.50 Omar Nokta Jefferies Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ZIM Integrated Shipping. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into ZIM Integrated Shipping's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ZIM Integrated Shipping analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

ZIM Integrated Shipping: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ZIM Integrated Shipping displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 47.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ZIM Integrated Shipping's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ZIM Integrated Shipping's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.94. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZIM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ZIM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.