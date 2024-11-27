Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Valaris

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Valaris (NYSE:VAL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Valaris, presenting an average target of $61.0, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Experiencing a 17.01% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $73.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Valaris. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nikhil Gupta Citigroup Lowers Buy $58.00 $71.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $59.00 $61.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $55.00 $61.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $61.00 $91.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $61.00 $62.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Announces Neutral $62.00 - Nikhil Gupta Citigroup Lowers Buy $71.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Valaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Valaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Valaris's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Valaris's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valaris analyst ratings.

About Valaris

Valaris Ltd is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. It is a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. It operates in Floaters, Jackups, ARO and Others. Its majority of the revenue comes from Floaters segment which includes drillships and semisubmersible rigs.

A Deep Dive into Valaris's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Valaris's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 41.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Valaris's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valaris's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valaris's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Valaris's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VAL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform Feb 2022 BTIG Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2020 Credit Suisse Downgrades Neutral Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VAL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.