Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Nasdaq

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Nasdaq, presenting an average target of $77.71, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Observing a 11.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $69.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nasdaq. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $53.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $72.00 $66.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $78.00 $75.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $75.00 $72.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $74.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $78.00 $76.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $74.00 $73.00

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market-services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes market data as well as offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors through its information-services segment (30%). Nasdaq's corporate-services business (20%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies and through the company's market technology group (15%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world and provides financial compliance services.

Key Indicators: Nasdaq's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Nasdaq's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nasdaq's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nasdaq's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nasdaq's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nasdaq's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

