Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Lucid Gr

Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $3.71, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.09% increase from the previous average price target of $3.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Lucid Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $4.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lucid Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lucid Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Lucid Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lucid Gr analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Lucid Gr

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house using our own equipment and factory.

Lucid Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Lucid Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 32.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lucid Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -393.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lucid Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -20.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lucid Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Lucid Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LCID

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage On Neutral Dec 2021 Guggenheim Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LCID

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.