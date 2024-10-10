Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For LendingClub

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for LendingClub, revealing an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $11.21, the current average has increased by 20.43%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of LendingClub by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $15.00 $11.50 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $14.00 $11.00 Brad Capuzzi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $13.00 $10.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $11.50 $10.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to LendingClub. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LendingClub compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for LendingClub's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into LendingClub's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LendingClub analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into LendingClub's Background

LendingClub Corp is a company engaged in operating an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors for the provision of the loan facility. It offers investors access to an asset class that has generally been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to institutional investors. The company through the platform offers loan products such as personal, education and patient finance, small business, and auto to interested investors. It generates a majority of the revenue from the transaction fees received from the platform's role in accepting and decisioning applications on behalf of the bank partners to enable loan originations.

A Deep Dive into LendingClub's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining LendingClub's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.46% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LendingClub's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.96%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): LendingClub's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: LendingClub's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.