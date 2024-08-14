Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Lands' End

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.43, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Marking an increase of 5.19%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $16.57.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Lands' End by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $17.00 $14.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lands' End. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lands' End compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lands' End's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lands' End's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lands' End analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lands' End

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Lands' End: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lands' End's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.78% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lands' End's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lands' End's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.34.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LE

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2021 Craig-Hallum Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2017 Craig-Hallum Downgrades Buy Hold Sep 2016 CL King Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.