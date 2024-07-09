Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Lands' End

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lands' End and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Marking an increase of 7.6%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $15.00.

The standing of Lands' End among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $17.00 $14.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Alex Fuhrman Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Delving into Lands' End's Background

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Lands' End: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lands' End's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.78% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lands' End's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lands' End's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lands' End's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lands' End's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

