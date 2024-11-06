Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Arcellx

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $100.14, along with a high estimate of $122.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $86.00, the current average has increased by 16.44%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Arcellx among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $96.00 $81.00 Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Buy $122.00 $83.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcellx. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Arcellx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Arcellx: A Closer Look

Arcellx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

Key Indicators: Arcellx's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Arcellx's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 91.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcellx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -99.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcellx's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Arcellx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

