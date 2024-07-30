Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $64.83, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.3% from the previous average price target of $64.00.

The standing of Wells Fargo among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $68.00 $64.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $59.00 $57.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $67.00 $70.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $61.00 $62.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $64.00 $62.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $69.00

Delving into Wells Fargo's Background

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Wells Fargo

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Wells Fargo's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.83%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Wells Fargo's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wells Fargo's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Wells Fargo's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.86. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

